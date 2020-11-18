Zoo reopens for visitors after nearly eight months

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 November 2020 00:49 IST

Children happy after seeing their favourite animals

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened nearly after eight months on Tuesday. As many as 672 visitors thronged the zoo on the first day. A good number of families, especially children, thronged the zoo and had a good outing at the vast natural facility.

According to the zoo officials, generally during ‘Karthika masam’, the IGZP registers about 1,000 to 1,200 visitors per day. They feel that the number of visitors would gradually increase in the coming weeks, especially during weekends.

Advertising

Advertising

With wearing mask being made mandatory to enter the zoo, the authorities have ensured that safety protocols are implemented right from the entrance gate. The zoo staff have allowed visitors only after checking their body temperature. Sanitiser was also provided at the gate. Officials have appealed to the public to maintain social distancing for collective good.

Forest Section Officer, IGZP, A.V. Ramana, said that they have also facilitated online ticketing in the official website, which visitors can avail for contactless ticketing.

“We have also created markings at the animal enclosures to ensure social distancing,” he said.

Visitors were seen taking selfies and uploading in social media. People were seen carrying their own water bottles, and pocket sanitisers.

K. Suguna, a homemaker, who visited the zoo with her children, said the zoo is one of best tourist spots in Vizag. “Its natural location and greenery impress everyone. We missed the zoo since the last eight months. My children really had a good day out there,” she said.

Meanwhile, zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that the response on the first day is satisfactory. “We have to see for the upcoming days. Tomorrow is Nagula Chavithi, so we are expecting huge crowds,” she added.