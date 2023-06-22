HamberMenu
Zoo park holds animal health committee meet

The members visited all animal enclosures and observed the animals’ behaviour, evaluated the living conditions, and interacted with the dedicated zoo staff responsible for their daily care

June 22, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Animal Health Committee of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) was held on Wednesday to discuss various agenda related to the well-being and health of the zoo inmates.

The meeting was chaired by curator Nandani Salaria along with members of the committee including senior veterinarian Navin Kumar, a retired deputy director of Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), Hyderabad. During the meeting, committee members engaged in discussions on various topics, including nutrition, preventive healthcare, veterinary treatment, and enrichment activities for the animals.

The members visited all animal enclosures and observed the animals’ behaviour, evaluated the living conditions, and interacted with the dedicated zoo staff responsible for their daily care.

