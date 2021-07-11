Zoo outsourcing employee ‘ends’ life

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 July 2021 00:46 IST

A 30-year-old staffer of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) reportedly ended his life by hanging from a tree near the fodder plot on the zoo premises in Visakhapatnam. The zoo employee is suspected to have ended his life on Friday night. The incident came to light after officials found his body hanging from a tree on Saturday morning and informed the local police.

The deceased was identified as Kaliyappan (30), a resident of Sri Ram Colony, Kommadi.

According to the police, the Kaliyappan's family had shifted to Visakhapatnam about 29 years ago from Kerala.

Since many years, he had been working as Mahout (outsourcing staff) in the zoo. In the primary investigation of police, it was found that Kaliyapan was addicted to alcohol and had borrowed money from many persons.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered.

People with suicidal tendencies can call police helpline no. 100.