Visakhapatnam

Zoo authorities take steps to keep animals cool

An elephant taking a bath in Visakhapatnam zoo.

An elephant taking a bath in Visakhapatnam zoo.   | Photo Credit: Arranged pic

Measures being taken to prevent spread of coronavirus

The management of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has taken all measures to keep the animals cool during the hot summer months.

The measures initiated, include laying of pandals with palmyrah leaves in all day crawls, provision of kus kus mats in the aviaries, water sprinklers in all day crawls, provision of water tubs, succulent vegetables and fruits to herbivores, electrolytes to carnivores and herbivores, according to a statement issued by the zoo Curator here on Monday. In view of the lockdown, tyres of vehicles entering the zoo are being given a tyre bath with 4 % formalin wash and zoo staff are being checked for any illness before entering the premises to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Lions Club of Visakhapatnam donated provisions to animal keepers of the zoo, who are attending to emergency duties during the lockdown period. In all, 60 packets containing rice and oil were distributed to them.

