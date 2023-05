May 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Director of Prosecution, Government of A.P., conducted a review meeting for prosecutors in Zone I comprising Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on May 27, on conducting prosecution effectively. The Public prosecutor Nagireddy and Additional Public prosecutor Dushyanth Reddy from High Court of Andhra Pradesh attended the programme. The Deputy Directors of Prosecution from the three districts and Joint Director (Prosecution) Ajoy Prem Kumar took part.

