Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha finally gets its land back in Visakhapatnam

We have a plan to build a six-floor library building spanning over 35,000 sft in each floor, says ZGS chairperson Konda Ramadevi | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

April 26, 2022 00:35 IST

ZGS is planning to construct a modern library with all facilities, says chairperson

The Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (ZGS), finally got the physical possesion of the land, after a long struggle that lasted over a decade.

The 4,536.11 sq yds of land, which was under the possession of the 198th Battalion of the CRPF, has been handed over to the ZGS, and the members and the current chairperson of the ZGS Konda Ramadevi, have expressed a sigh of relief.

After the District Collector had written to the CRPF officials, the land was handed back to the ZGS and the CRPF had been provided an alternative land by the district administration at the Kailasagiri Police Lines.

Sustained struggle

In 2010, the land was allotted to Pratyusha group on BOT basis to build an eight-floor commercial complex. As per the agreement, the private company was to allot the entire ground floor and a part of the first floor to the library, under the condition that the building will be completed within two years. In the meantime, the ZGS was moved from its original location near KGH to a temporary building near Melody Theatre, as the standing building was demolished to facilitate the project.

But even after two years, when the company failed to even lay a brick, the members of the ZGS and civil society took up an agitation.

After a sustained agitation for about two years, which was led by many Vizagites, including former bureaucrats such as E.A.S. Sarma and C.S. Rao, the lease was cancelled in 2014. The company tried to annul the cancellation by projecting that by giving the prime ground floor to the library would be detrimental to the commercial value. The company even tried to push the ZGS to a separate piece of land measuring about 650 sq yds, carved out of the total land. But sustained agitation, saw that it did not work out, said president of ZGS, Visakhapatnam, B.L. Narayana.

In 2019, the cancellation deed was handed over to the company. But in the meantime, in 2013, the land was given to CRPF by the administration as an annex to its already allotted neighbouring Prahalada Kalyanamandapam. The ZGS land was being used by the CRPF for parking its vehicles.

Since 2019, many efforts have been made to move the CRPF out of the campus, but they insisted on an alternative land. It was finally given and now we have the ZGS land in our possession, thanks to MP Vijaya Sai Reddy who took the matter to the authorities concerned, said Konda Rajeev Gandhi, YSRCP State official spokesperson and brother of Konda Ramadevi.

Now that the land has been handed over, the ZGS is planning to set up a modern library with all facilities.

“We have a plan to build a six-floor library building spanning over 35,000 sft in each floor. A budget of about ₹6 crore has already been sanctioned. While in the two floors we will have the library with all facilities such as reading section, books and periodicals and online journal facilities, the remaining four floors will cater to auditoriums, a well-furnished media centre and conference halls. One floor will be allotted to the judges for having their offices, including a cellar parking,” said Ms. Ramadevi.

The project will be handled by AP Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation.

According to Mr. Rajeev, efforts are also on to garner CSR funds. “Already there has been much delay and now we intend to make it a model ZGS in the State,” he said.

P. Malleswara Rao, president AP State Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, said, “Since now that the land has been given back, a proper plan should be made on how to utilise it. There should be sufficient space for newspapers and periodicals, a full section for books, a section for e-books, and importance should be given for reading space. There is potential for converting it into one of the best state-run libraries in the country and it can be built in tune with the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial Library that is coming up in Madurai.”

There should be no space or ideas for commercial ventures and a children’s section can be added with a good space for organising meetings and discussions, said Mr. Narayana.

The members also pointed out that the government should now release the library cess which as accumulated to over ₹110 crore. This can be used for its construction and maintenance, they said.