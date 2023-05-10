‘Zero shadow day’ observed in Visakhapatnam

May 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The city witnessed an astronomical event called zero shadow at 11.53 a.m. on Wednesday (May 10). A zero shadow day is when the sun does not cast a shadow of a vertical object at solar noon.

As per the Astronomical Society of India, this annual celestial phenomenon occurs twice a year for places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude. The Sun is almost never exactly overhead at noon but usually transits a bit lower in altitude, a bit to the north or a bit to the south.

Speaking to The Hindu, Planetary Society India founding secretary and director Raghunandan Kumar said that only the shadows of vertical objects disappear when the sun is directly above that spot. For example, a man standing upright would not cast a shadow but if he extends his arm horizontally, it would cast a shadow.

“The celestial event happens twice a year. The next occurrence will be in Visakhapatnam on August 2 at 12.04 p.m. Similarly, Hyderabad will witness it on August 3 at 12.22 p.m., Kolkata on June 5, and Mumbai on May 15 and July 28,” Mr. Raghunandan said.

Mr. Raghunandan said that zero shadow has already been observed in places like Tirupati, Hyderabad, Guntur, Anantapur and Kadapa.

Anakapalli District Science Officer Kappala Prasad, who conducted a ‘zero shadow experiment’ at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station in front of the Digital Wall Clock on Wednesday, said that people should witness such astronomical events and popularise them. “Students should be exposed to such scientific events at school and college,” Mr. Prasad, who works as teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in Cheedikada, said.

“Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will witness zero shadow days on May 12 at 11.52 a.m. and 11.51 a.m. respectively,” Mr. Prasad said.