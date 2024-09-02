Zero Demurrage Campaign organised at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The RINL-VSP conducted a Zero Demurrage Campaign here on Monday. It was organised at the ED (works) conference hall. CMD Atul Bhatt along with other supporting staff were present.

Recognising the significant challenges and financial impacts associated with higher Rake Retention Time (RRT), a pledge was administered to the officials to reduce RRT and achieve zero demurrage. It underscores the organisation’s resolve to enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency and secure a brighter future for the plant, Mr. Atul Bhatt said.

