YSRCP’s youth wing to kickstart election campaigns from Sankranti

The YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) youth wing is likely to start election campaign by Sankranti 2024.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently formed a 64-member State-Level Youth Wing Committee of the party with Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy (from Nandyal) as president and Konda Rajiv Gandhi (from Visakhapatnam) as vice-president.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajiv said that first informal meeting of the party’s new youth committee was held in Vijayawada on Wednesday to figure out a roadmap for the 2024 elections.

“Our main role is to mobilise the youth who have directly or indirectly benefited from the State government’s schemes and programmes under the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration, and attract young voters. Our party has brought in many reforms and took decisions like creation of about two lakh regular jobs and seven lakh jobs on contract and outsourcing basis for youth, and benefits for higher education students and law students. The focus will be on the youth and their cooperation and support to bring back Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister in the coming elections,” Mr. Rajiv said.

Talking about the grassroots work of the new committee, Mr. Rajiv said that mandal and village-level committees would be appointed soon. They will also come out with a proper plan of action before going to the public.

“We will start our election campaign from the first week of January, 2024. Before that, we will complete our grassroots work like formation of sub-committees, preparation of action plan, printing of pamphlets, etc.,” Mr. Rajiv said.

The youth wing will also take Aadudam Andhra as an opportunity to select the best and most active youth for the party. The party on December 13 (Wednesday) concluded the player registration process for the event, which is scheduled to be held from December 15 till January 31.

“We have identified Aadudam Andhra tournament as one of our target areas to reach out to the youth and recruit the most ideal candidates, provided they are interested in party activities and politics,” Mr. Rajiv concluded.