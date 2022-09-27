YSRCP’s excise policy has led to rise in liquor addiction in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader

‘We want the High Court in Kurnool, but the capital should be in Amaravati’

‘We want the High Court in Kurnool, but the capital should be in Amaravati’

The excise policy of the YSRCP government has led to a rise in addiction to liquor and drugs in Andhra Pradesh, BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged on Tuesday.

“Many people, who were addicted to liquor, died by consuming sanitisers and illicitly distilled liquor during the coronavirus pandemic. The excise policy was designed to generate more money for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party,” Mr. Lakshminarayana told the media here on Tuesday.

The BJP leader, while referring to the excise and sand policies, alleged that all policies implemented by the YSRCP aimed at generating revenue for the party.

The BJP leader said during the padayatra in the run-up to 2019 election, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to ‘undo all the ills from the State’. “However, he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) resorted to implementing his agenda of earning money after getting a after a clear mandate in the poll,” he said.

Finding fault with the Chief Minister for ‘not reprimanding his Ministers for openly threatening the farmers of Amaravati who are on a padayatra’, Mr. Lakshminarayana said, “Law and order is in the hands of the Chief Minister. He should be held responsible if there is any problem,” he said.

Support for farmers’ padayatra

Referring to issues pertaining to capital, the BJP leader said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the capacity of the Leader of Opposition, had said that keeping Amaravati as capital in his mind, he had constructed a house at Tadepalli. “He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) is known for going back on his words. He did the same on Amaravati issue. The BJP supports the padayatra launched by Amaravati farmers,” said Mr. Lakshminarayana.

The BJP leader said that there had not been any considerable progress in the implementation of Polavaram project during the YSRCP tenure. The government has not addressed issues pertaining to price rise, hike in APSRTC bus charges and imposing garbage tax, he said.

Replying to a question that BJP had also said that the High Court should be based in Kurnool, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the party still stood by it. “We want the High Court in Kurnool, but the capital should be in Amaravati,” he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that Andhra Pradesh needed a ‘double engine’ growth and only the BJP could achieve it. “If we come to power, we will start working for the development of north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions,” he added.