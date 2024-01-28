GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP’s downfall will start from Bheemunipatnam, where the party conducted ‘Siddham’, says MLC

January 28, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

MLC and Jana Sena Party (JSP) Vizag city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav has said that the downfall of YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections will start from Bheemunipatnam constituency, where the party has organised ‘Siddham’ meeting to blow the poll bugle.

He said that even the YSRCP leaders and workers were well aware that they were going to lose the elections. He said that despite conducting a meeting at Bheemunipatnam, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was even unable to announce MLA candidate for that constituency, which clearly shows that the party lacks confidence.

Mr. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that Mr Jagan’s speech lacked content to attract the party workers and leaders ahead of the polls.

He said that just like him hundreds of activists were cheated by the YSRCP without being given importance despite striving to strengthen the party, in the last five years. He said that Mr. Jagan who claims of setting up corporations for the welfare of the BCs has failed to spend at least a rupee.

Mr. Yadav also said that the decision of forming three capitals was more like a comedy, wherein the end the YSRCP has failed to develop at least one city.

