YSRCP women’s wing president questions selective targeting of social media activists in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP women’s wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani here on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the coalition government in the State.

She said, “whether we live in Andhra Pradesh or Afghanistan where the Taliban rules?”

Reacting to the cases against the social media wing of the party, she alleged that atrocities on girl children are happening in the State and law and order is completely out of control. But the coalition government has deliberately targeted social media activists, she added.

In the past, she alleged that even though Mr. Nara Lokesh had insulted Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s mother no cases were booked against him. Ms. Kalyani questioned why no cases were filed against Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu when the ITDP social media wing had posted abusive comments against Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.