 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP women’s wing president questions selective targeting of social media activists in Andhra Pradesh

Published - November 09, 2024 10:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP women’s wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani here on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the coalition government in the State.

She said, “whether we live in Andhra Pradesh or Afghanistan where the Taliban rules?”

Reacting to the cases against the social media wing of the party, she alleged that atrocities on girl children are happening in the State and law and order is completely out of control. But the coalition government has deliberately targeted social media activists, she added.

In the past, she alleged that even though Mr. Nara Lokesh had insulted Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s mother no cases were booked against him. Ms. Kalyani questioned why no cases were filed against Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu when the ITDP social media wing had posted abusive comments against Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published - November 09, 2024 10:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.