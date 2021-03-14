YSRCP wins Narsipatnam municipality in a close finish

The party wins 14 out of total 28 wards; TDP secures 12

In a close finish, the YSR Congress Party edged out the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Narsipatnam municipality, by winning 14 out of total 28 wards on Sunday

Coming close, the TDP secured 12 wards and one ward each was won by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and an independent. The fight was very close and some candidates won with a majority of 10 to 15 votes.

For the first time , the JSP has opened its account in Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district.

Narsipatnam was upgraded from a gram panchayat to municipality in 2012, and then the election was won by the TDP. Then TDP had won 17 out of 28 wards, one was one by the CPI and a couple of them were won by the Congress.

The Congress party failed to open its account in this election.

Among the 12 winning candidates from the TDP, include Ch. Padmavathi and Ch. Rajesh, wife and son of former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. They won in ward nos. 26 and 27 respectively.

Narsipatnam is the home town of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu and was considered to be a TDP bastion.

Narsipatnam recorded a percentage of 73.94 % in the elections and out of 47,821 voters, as many as 35,357 voters had exercised their franchise.

Among the 28 winning candidates, 16 are women, including seven each from the TDP and the YSRCP, one from JSP and an independent.

A total of 437 votes were considered invalid and about 500 NOTA votes were polled. The postal ballot votes were 252.