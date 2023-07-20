YSRCP wins GVMC Standing Committee polls

July 20, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The YSRCP has again retained its power in the Standing Committee, the elections of which were held on Wednesday. Results were announced the same day. This is the third time since 2021 that the YSRCP has won the election.

The earlier tenure of the existing 10-member committee headed by the Mayor as its chairperson will end next week.

Winners

U. Narayanara Rao from YSRCP got 66 votes, while A. Padma and P. Lakshmi Sowjanya won 64 votes each, K. Poornima 63, K. Kameswari 63, Balla Lakshmana Rao 63, Bhoopathiraju Sujatha 63, Gudla Vijaya Sai 62, Battu Surya Kumari 62 and Challa Rajini 61 votes.

GVMC Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari congratulated the winners and thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that his welfare governance played a crucial role in the victory of the party in the polls for the Standing Committee since 2021.

On the other hand, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which fielded its 10 candidates, lost the elections.

Out of 98 corporators, YSRCP has 62 corporators. But the results indicate cross-voting from some other parties in favour of YSRCP, as some the winning candidates got more than 62 votes.