YSRCP will not win more than three Assembly seats in North Andhra, says TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

October 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu predicted that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will not win more than three seats in the North Andhra region. He said that the ruling party leaders are also aware of this public opinion, which is why they have been making moves to shift the Chief Minister’s Office to Rushikonda to misguide the public. However, they should understand that people are ready to teach a lesson, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu added.

The TDP leader took part in a protest organised by near the party office here on Saturday.

“I have seen over 10 elections and I understand the public pulse. They have seen the atrocities being committed by the YSRCP and are eagerly waiting to defeat the party. The YSRCP is trying to defame TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu by foisting false cases, but it would not affect his image,” he said.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu came down heavily on the YSRCP leaders for making fun of the health condition of Mr. Naidu who is serving remand at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. He said that IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath who has failed to bring at least one investment to Visakhapatnam in the last four years do not have right to speak about Mr. Naidu, who is a visionary leader. He also said that it is the responsibility of the State Government to take proper care of Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the constructions at Rushikonda Hill. He alleged that in the name of tourism buildings, the State Government has built a camp office spending crores of public money.

“When you do not have money even to repair potholes on roads, what was the need to spend crores on your temporary residence. You have houses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guntur, Kadapa. How many more you need,” he said.