YSRCP Visakhapatnam South constituency candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar files nomination papers amid huge fanfare

April 20, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 23 nominations were filed in various Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam districton Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the prominent leaders who filed the nominations was sitting MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) South Assembly candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. He was accompanied by YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, former MLA Kola Guruvulu and a few other leaders.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar offered prayers at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple at Burujupeta and proceeded to the RO office amid fanfare. Braving hot weather, a large number of supporters, YSRCP cadre and members from fishermen community enthusiastically took part in the campaigning . Cultural programmes were special attraction during the nomination rally.

Similarly, CPI(M) leader M. Jaggunaidu filed nomination papers in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, while CPI candidate Athili Vimala filed her nomination papers from Visakhapatnam West constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.