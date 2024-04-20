GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP Visakhapatnam South constituency candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar files nomination papers amid huge fanfare

April 20, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Artistes walking with wooden legs during the nomination rally of YSRCP South MLA candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar at the One Town area in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As many as 23 nominations were filed in various Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam districton Saturday.

Among the prominent leaders who filed the nominations was sitting MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) South Assembly candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. He was accompanied by YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, former MLA Kola Guruvulu and a few other leaders.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar offered prayers at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple at Burujupeta and proceeded to the RO office amid fanfare. Braving hot weather, a large number of supporters, YSRCP cadre and members from fishermen community enthusiastically took part in the campaigning . Cultural programmes were special attraction during the nomination rally.

Similarly, CPI(M) leader M. Jaggunaidu filed nomination papers in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, while CPI candidate Athili Vimala filed her nomination papers from Visakhapatnam West constituency.

