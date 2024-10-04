YSRCP used TTD as political rehabilitation centre, alleges former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju has alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party government used the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as a political rehabilitation centre. He also alleged that several initiatives related to Tirumala temple taken by the previous government have hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Friday, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that during the last five years, the YSRCP government has increased the cost of room rent, darshanam and special prayers at Tirumala. Apart from this, there were other issues like promotion of other religions on Tirumala bus tickets etc, which has hurt the sentiments of devotees.

During the YSRCP government, a number of attacks on temples were reported. But the then government failed to arrest culprits behind it and also failed to implement measures to stop them, the former Union Minister alleged.

Welcoming the orders of Supreme Court over constitution of Special Investigation Team (SIT), the TDP leader said that the TDP believes in courts and judiciary system. He said that the YSRCP leaders who had committed mistakes will definitely be caught in the SIT findings.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju also hailed the present NDA government for collecting samples and sending them for testing.