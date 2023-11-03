ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP unable to digest public support for Naidu, say TDP leaders

November 03, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994

TDP MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the release of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu from the Rajahmundry Central Prison on interim bail is being hailed by the people, which was evident from the tremendous support he got in Hyderabad.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP leaders were unable to digest the public support for Mr. Naidu, and added that the YSRCP would be reduced to single-digit numbers in the 2024 elections.

At a separate press conference, Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita said that the YSRCP government had booked cases against Mr. Naidu and former Minister for BC Welfare Kollu Ravindra, who had strived for the welfare of BCs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US