YSRCP unable to digest public support for Naidu, say TDP leaders

November 03, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the release of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu from the Rajahmundry Central Prison on interim bail is being hailed by the people, which was evident from the tremendous support he got in Hyderabad.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP leaders were unable to digest the public support for Mr. Naidu, and added that the YSRCP would be reduced to single-digit numbers in the 2024 elections.

At a separate press conference, Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita said that the YSRCP government had booked cases against Mr. Naidu and former Minister for BC Welfare Kollu Ravindra, who had strived for the welfare of BCs.

