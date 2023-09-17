YSRCP trying to suppress opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP

September 17, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party is trying to suppress the opposition parties which is totally against democracy. Condemning the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said that police have not allowed Mr. Naidu to sleep for about three days. He was speaking at a roundtable meeting organised by the CPI here on Sunday. CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju alleged that only with the support of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the YSRCP government has arrested Mr. Naidu. He said that the government should first arrest YSRCP leaders like Dharmana Prasada Rao and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy who have been allegedly involved in land grabbing in Visakhapatnam. Members from Jana Sena Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), women organisations and others were present.