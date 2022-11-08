YSRCP trying to grab lands by threatening entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam, alleges Bandaru

TDP leader questions why former GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha is transferred all of a sudden

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 08, 2022 19:27 IST

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu is seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) leaders are trying to grab lands by threatening entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, he said that MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was trying to make light of his allegations on the Radiant land scam at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. He sought to know why former Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Lakshmisha was transferred all of a sudden.

Referring to the tweets of YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that the TDP leaders had grabbed lands, valued at ₹5,000 crore, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that he should show where they had grabbed the lands.

Claiming himself as a devotee of Sri Shirdi Sai Baba, the TDP MLA said that he was prepared to take an oath in the East Shirdi temple at East Point Colony on the issue. He offered to quit politics, if the YSRCP leader proved his charge and wanted to know whether Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy would quit as a member of the Rajya Sabha, if his allegations were found to be false.

