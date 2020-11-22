YSRCP trying to grab land: ex-Minister

Bandaru accuses Vijaya Sai of influencing the government machinery

Former minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government declared Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital with the sole motive of grabbing valuable land in the city and in the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said declaring Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital was only a pretext and the main agenda was to allow outsiders to grab land.

Displaying documents at a press conference, he accused Rajya Sabha Member Vijaya Sai Reddy, of influencing the government machinery to allow one Peddi Reddy Surya Prakash Reddy to grab about 4.75 acres of land in Pendurthi area. “The land belongs to farmers, who have been farming since 1940s and there is a water body in the land. The documents have been mutated and registration was done with the help of general power of attorney, which is illegal,” he said. He claimed that he had the voice recording of Pendurthi MLA, who had admitted that the mutation was done under the instruction of Mr. Vijaya Sai.

‘Have evidence’

Mr. Murthy pointed out that the MP had recently said at a press conference that if any one came with proof of land grabbing, he would immediately take action. “I have the proof with all evidences. Will he suspend the sub-registrar, the MRO and the local YSRCp MLA of Pendurthi,” he questioned.

He criticised Mr. Vijaya Sai for singling out a few senior journalists and publishers of reputed Telugu dailies and bad-mouthing them.

He lashed out at the MP for criticising TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. “Mr. Naidu has vast political experience of over 40 years and he is recognised as a national leader. What right has Mr. Vijaya Sai got to talk ill about Mr. Naidu, when he has not faced an election so far and won a seat on his own strength,” he said.