March 21, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy conducted a coordination meeting with all the ruling party corporators in the city on Thursday. During the meeting, the Rajya Sabha nominee sensitised them about the election campaigning and discussed the ongoing programmes by the leaders in various wards. He appealed to the corporators to organise door-to-door visits and explain the YSRCP welfare programmes in the last five years.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Subba Reddy said that in 2019, elections were completed in the first phase in Andhra. But this year, since the State elections are in the fourth phase, the YSRCP will use the time and engage in rigorous campaigning.

He said that the party has decided to organise ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ki Mana Prabhutvam’ in all areas. The difference between the previous one and this one is that the YSRCP leaders will not only explain what the government has done for the people in the last five years but also create awareness among the people on why they should not vote for the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, he stated.

“During the 2014 elections, the TDP, JSP, and BJP formed an alliance. They promised many things but failed to implement them. So, people voted for us during the 2019 elections. Now, again, these three parties have formed an alliance and are coming to seek votes. People will not believe them again,” he said.