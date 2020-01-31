YSRCP, TDP workers in war of words over three capitals

Mild tension prevailed when the activists of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged protests at Waltair Uplands on Thursday evening, in support and against the decision of the government to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The two rival groups came face-to-face and entered into heated arguments. The police controlled the situation by separating both the groups.

TDP activists led by Chode Pattabhiram, Ch. Vijay Kumar, Pothana Reddy, Kalla Sankar and others staged a demonstration outside the party Office, deploring the decision of setting up three capitals for the State.

Soon, the YSRCP activists led by Akramana Vijayanirmala, who unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam East constituency in 2019 general elections, burnt effigies of Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and party leaders from the region. The problem started when the TDP workers went there and picked up an argument with the YSRCP activists.

‘No arrests made’

The police stopped the YSRC activists from marching towards the TDP Office and sent back the TDP workers. A large number of police personnel from II, III Town and Maharanipeta Police Stations under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Swaroopa Rani made elaborate security arrangements. However, no arrests were made by the police.

Later, the Telugu Desam activists took out a candlelight march, alleging that the ruling YSRCP was disturbing the peace in the city.