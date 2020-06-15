YSRCP, TDP cadre clash in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 June 2020 16:56 IST

A tense situation prevailed at Ramakrishnapuram in Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency, following an altercation between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists, on Monday.

MLA and TDP leader Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, accompanied by TDP leaders and workers, went to Ramakrishnapuram to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a road. He was stopped by some YRSCP leaders and workers and an altercation ensued.

The YSRCP activists reportedly pelted stones and threw chappals and coconut shells at the MLA. A few TDP workers sustained simple injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, police reached the place and sent the YSRCP activists away.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu staged a protest demanding the arrest of those who were responsible for the attack. He gave up his protest after the police assured him that those responsible for the stone throwing would be arrested.