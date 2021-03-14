YSRCP sweeps Yelamanchili polls

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2021 22:35 IST

Party wins 23 out of total 25 wards

YSR Congress Party swept the municipal polls in Yelamanchili by bagging 23 out of total 25 wards. The party candidates were unanimously elected in three wards nos. 5, 15 and 16.

In the 22 wards, where the polls were held, the YSRCP has won 20 wards, while the TDP and an independent won one ward each. Out of 22 winning candidates, 11 are women, — 10 are from YSRCP and one independent. The Jana Sena Party has failed to open its account. Yelamanchili has reported 75.69 % voting in the municipal polls. Out of 31,314 voters, as many as 24,134 exercised their franchise. A total of 595 votes were declared invalid.

