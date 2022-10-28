YSRCP stifling the voice of Opposition using police force, alleges TDP in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising the detention the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders, including former MLA V. Anitha, the TDP leaders alleged that the YSR Congress Party was violating core principles of democracy in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday at the TDP office, the party’s Visakhapatnam Urban Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, said that stifling the voice of the opposition using police force is against the basic tenets of democracy. “Freedom of expression is part of our fundamental rights and the YSR Congress Party is trying to suppress it by using the police, putting us under house arrest and restricting our movement. Such a scenario existed during the 1975 Emergency period and the British rule,” he said.

The TDP leaders had planned to hold a five-day dharna near Rushikonda hill and Daspalla hill in protest against the alleged irregularities and land grabbing by the YSR Congress Party and since early hours of Thursday most of them were confined to their homes by the deployment of police force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many leaders, including Sandhya Rani, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and MLC Budha Naga Jagadishwara Rao, had to quietly slip away from their homes to reach the party office at Daspalla layout. “After a long time, I had to scale the boundary wall in the back of my house to quietly slip away in the dark to reach here,” Ms. Sandhya Rani said.

Expressing concern over the degradation of the iconic Rushikonda Hill to build a structure, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, “The government has been elected by the people and it is their right to know what is coming up at Rushikonda hill. Almost the entire hill has been quarried, but there is no clarity what is coming up there. One Minister says it is the CM’s camp office and the other says it is a resort. The people have the right to know,” he said.

He also alleged that about 1,700 policemen have been deployed to detain and restrict the movement of the TDP leaders and cadres. “This is a wasteful exercise, especially when murders are on the rise and drug trafficking has hit a high,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged that the police were working YSRCP activists. “I have never seen so much police force being deployed, just to stifle the voice of the opposition,”he said. He alleged that there was a scam in the quarrying of the Rushikonda hill.

Taking a dig at YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said, “Mr. Reddy proudly claimed that he had benefited 64 families living in the Daspalla hill layout by de-listing their plots from the Section 22-A list. He has definitely benefited them, who belong to the creamiest of the creamy layer in the society, but what about the thousands from the middle and lower segment whose houses are still in the Section 22-A list.”

MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Budha Naga Jagadishwara Rao, and others demanded immediate withdrawal of police force and release of Ms. Anitha and others, who were arrested on Friday morning.

-