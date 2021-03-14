YSRCP romps home by winning 58 wards in GVMC polls

VISKAHAPATNAM

14 March 2021 21:15 IST

Telugu Desam Party secures 30 wards

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) continued its winning streak in the urban local body elections in the State by winning a majority of the wards in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections, the results of which were declared on Sunday evening.

The YSRCP emerged victorious by winning 58 of the total 98 wards in the GVMC while the TDP finished second by securing 30 wards, Independents won four wards, Jana Sena Party (JSP) secured three and the CPI, CPI(M) and the BJP won one ward each.

The GVMC recorded 59.41% polling in the elections held on March 10. In contrast, the GVMC elections had witnessed only 52.48% polling in the 2007 elections. The total number of voters in the 98 wards of GVMC is 17,26,158 of whom only 10,25,442 voted on March 10, while 7,00,716 abstained from voting.

The prominent winners include Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao’s daughter M. Priyanka (YSRCP) with a majority of 963 votes in ward no. 6 and Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, YSRCP city president, who is said to be in the race for the post of Mayor, won with a majority of 2,275 votes in the 21st ward.

G. Kavitha (48th ward) is the lone BJP candidate to have won in the election. BJP Parliamentary district president M. Raveendra congratulated her on the achievement.

Earlier, during the day, the YSR Congress Party workers were in an upbeat mood with party candidates establishing early leads over their rivals in a good number of wards. The counting was held at the sprawling Andhra University campus.

The process began with the counting of postal ballots, and right from the first round, the YSRCP candidates maintained a good lead over their TDP rivals.

The officials made elaborate arrangements by allocating two spacious rooms with big screens and LED TVs to give the latest information to media persons from the counting centres.

The celebrations began early for the CPI(M) candidate for ward no. 78, B. Ganga Rao, who is also the city committee secretary of the party, who was among the first candidates to have won. The CPI(M) women performed ‘kolatam’ in jubilation over his victory. CPI leader A. Joseph Stalin won from ward no. 72.

The YSRCP workers took out a rally to celebrate the victory of the party candidates at Maddilapalem. The YSRCP leaders said that the victory in GVMC was an endorsement of the plan to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of the State and the welfare schemes of the State government.