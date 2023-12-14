YSRCP peddling propaganda against TDP to divert public attention, alleges former MLA

December 14, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is indulging in false propaganda against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders just to divert public attention from incidents unfolding within their party.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, Mr Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP has changed the in-charges of 11 Assembly constituencies in the last three days, and that there was speculation of more dismissals to follow in the coming days.

“It is evident that YSRCP leaders are in a state of panic with elections being round the corner. People are also aware that many constituency in-charges were involved in large-scale corruption and have done nothing for the people, so they are being changed. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should also understand that there is stiff opposition against not just his leaders, but also against him,” he said.

To divert this attention, the YSRCP was indulging in false propaganda that some of the senior TDP leaders are leaving the party and joining the ruling party.

“I will be with the TDP till my last breath,” he said, adding that YSRCP should stop such false propaganda. People are not going to fall for such gimmicks, he said.

He added that in the last four years, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has failed to create any amenities for the people, generate employment and bring in investments. This apart, the ruling party leaders have been involved in large-scale land grabbing, sand smuggling and illegal mining and also generated crores of revenue by selling cheap liquor and putting the lives of poor at stake.

Mr Srinivasa Rao also alleged a large-scale ‘TDR scam’ in Visakhapatnam. He said that after the TDP–Jana Sena Party combine forms the government, they would investigate the scam.