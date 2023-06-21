YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana flays opposition parties for ‘politicising’ kidnap of his kin

June 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

“My son was beaten up and tortured for about 48 hours. My wife endured the trauma for almost a day after they were kept hostage. My kin had near-death experiences. By God’s grace, they were rescued from the kidnappers. However, it is unfortunate that several leaders of the opposition parties see a conspiracy in this entire episode,” said an emotional YSR Congress Party MP (Visakhapatnam) M.V.V. Satyanarayana while addressing the media here on June 21 (Wednesday).

The MP said that he was ready for an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the kidnapping case as demanded by the opposition parties. “It was a pre-planned kidnap for easy money and it was executed very smartly,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana refuted the claims made by opposition party leaders that the kidnap involved money settlement. “I do not have any relationship with the main accused and Hemanth Kumar, a rowdy-sheeter. Anyone can check my phone call data records and bank transactions in this regard,” he said.

The MP alleged that the rowdy-sheeters had conducted a recce for almost three to four days before kidnapping his family members. “Each time my son Sarath was made to call me, my wife and office staff were at knife-point. I realised that my family members were kidnapped only when the rowdy-sheeters took them away in the car,” he said.

‘No CCTVs at house’

Mr. Satyanarayana said that though he had procured the CCTV cameras for his house at Rushikonda, the gadgets were yet to be installed. “The accused might have gained entry by scaling the compound wall of the house at night. They forced my son to ensure that the helpers and other workers left the house,” he said.

The YSRCP MP admitted that he was in the process of shifting his business to Hyderabad. However, he ruled out the allegations that the decision was taken after the kidnapping incident.

“ Whenever I take up any project as part of my business, the opposition parties start spreading false propaganda about the land or some other issue. This happens because I am an MP of the ruling party. I do not want my party to suffer because of my business.”M.V.V. SatyanarayanaYSRCP MP

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that whenever he took up any project as part of his business, the opposition parties started spreading false propaganda about the land or some other issue. “This happens because I am an MP of the ruling party. I do not want my party to suffer because of my business,” he said.

“Some media and opposition leaders allege that I am shifting my business to Hyderabad due to lack of security here. It is not true. I have constructed a number of buildings and apartments in Visakhapatnam. Had Andhra Pradesh been unsafe for investments it would not have topped in ease of doing business for many years,” he said.

Pat for Vizag police

The MP said that crimes happened during the tenure of every political party. “What matters is how fast the police deal with the cases and protect the people,” he said and appreciated the Visakhapatnam city police for their prompt response.

