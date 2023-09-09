HamberMenu
YSRCP MP involved in ₹2,800-crore land scam, alleges JSP leader

September 09, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 04:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP was involved in land scam worth ₹2,800 crore in Peda Jalaripeta in the city.

He alleged that the MP, with the help of a few government officials, was trying to ensure that the ownership rights of a stretch of prime land in Peda Jalaripeta went to private persons and that efforts were being made to prepare the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Murthy alleged that a land survey was conducted by the revenue officials in Peda Jalaripeta at the instance of the YSRCP MP and the key documents pertaining to the land stretch in question were collected.

“The MP has grabbed prime land worth more than ₹15,000 crore in Visakhapatnam district since 2019. The JSP will fight against the scam,” said Mr. Murthy.

