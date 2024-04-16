YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu among nine convicted in 1996 atrocity case

April 16, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

YSRCP’s Member of Legislative Council Thota Trimurthulu and eight others were on Tuesday convicted by the XI Additional District Judge & SC/ST Court in Visakhapatnam of beating and tonsuring Dalit youths in 1996. The court sentenced all of them to 18 months of imprisonment and a fine of ₹42,000 each.

Soon after the conviction, Mr. Trimurthulu obtained bail from the court. He appealed to his supporters not to be disheartened, and said he would contest the sentence in the High Court.

The atrocity case was registered on December 29, 1996, in the Draksharamam police station of undivided East Godavari district.

As per the complaint, Mr. Trimurthulu allegedly tonsured two persons (belonging to the Dalit community) and beat up three others at Venkatayapalem village of undivided East Godavari for opposing his alleged attempts to rig the elections in 1994 when he contested as an Independent from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency. He, however, won the elctions.

The victims who were tonsured were Koti Chinna Raju and Dandala Venkata Ratnam, and those who were beaten up were Challapudi Pattabhiramaiah, Kanikella Ganapathi and Puvvala Venkata Ramana. All of them were polling agents of the BSP in the 1994 elections.

Two persons, an accused and a victim, died while the case was under trial.

Dalit leaders say that the case had been adjourned more than 140 times in the last 28 years (1996 till 2024) due to various reasons such as police not providing caste certificates of the victims in courts.

Political observers say the bail offered some reprieve to Mr. Trimurthulu. He is now being projected as YSRCP contestant from Mandapeta Assembly constituency in Konaseema district.

He is a three-time MLA (1999, 2012 by-election and 2014) from the Telugu Desam Party from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency in the undivided East Godavari district. He had contested on behalf of the TDP in 2019, but lost to Ch. Venugopala Krishna of the YSRCP.

Later, he quit the TDP and joined YSRCP, after which he was given the MLC ticket by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

