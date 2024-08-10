ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MLC candidate Botcha seeks support of GVMC corporators in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 10, 2024 10:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

I will file nominations on August 12, he says; former MLA Kurasala Kannababu exudes confidence on victory of YSRCP in the poll

The Hindu Bureau

 YSRCP MLC candidate Botcha Satyanarayana

Ahead of the MLC elections, former Minister and YSRCP MLC candidate Botcha Satyanarayana conducted a meeting with the corporators from the party at a hotel here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Mr Satyanarayana sought support from the corporators. He reminded about the huge strength of the YSRCP corporators, MPTC and ZPTC members in the three districts – Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR, and spoke about the strategies to be followed to beat the NDA, it is learnt.

The former Minister has also conducted meetings with the cadre at Yelamanchili and Narsipatnam recently.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Satyanarayana has announced that he will be filing his nomination on August 12.

Former MLA Kurasala Kannababu, who also attended the meeting, predicted that the YSRCP will win the MLC elections with a huge majority. Responding on the comments of Botcha Satyanarayana as non-local, he questioned how had Mr. C.M. Ramesh contested from Anakapalli being a non-local.

