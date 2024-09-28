ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MLC Botcha dares Naidu to conduct third-party inquiry into Tirupati laddu controversy

Published - September 28, 2024 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

NDA government deliberately created a tense atmosphere after former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that he would visit Tirumala, he alleges

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party MLC Botcha Satyanarayana

YSR Congress Party MLC Botcha Satyanarayana dared Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to conduct a third-party inquiry into the Tirupati laddu controversy. Mr. Satyanarayana said that if Mr. Naidu really has proofs over the alleged adulteration, what stopped him from seeking an inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the NDA government deliberately created a tense atmosphere after former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that he would visit Tirumala. BJP leaders from other States were brought in huge numbers to Andhra Pradesh to create law and order issues, while all the YSRCP leaders from Rayalaseema were placed under house arrest, he alleged.

The former Minister said that in order to ensure there were no law and order issues and not to inconvenience other devotees, Mr. Jagan had postponed his visit.

He alleged that the NDA government has completely failed in fulfilling the election promises especially the Super Six welfare schemes. In order to divert people’s attention from its failure, the State government has created a fake propaganda of Tirupati laddu controversy hurting the sentiments of Hindus, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged.

Steel plant issue

Speaking about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation issue, he questioned why was the State government silent when gate passes of around 3,600 contract workers were cancelled.

The MLC alleged that while the prices of all essential commodities have been on the rise, the State government is not at all bothered about it.

