YSRCP MLC Botcha calls for CBI inquiry into Tirupati laddu prasadam controversy

He refutes the claims of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on adulteration of ghee

Published - September 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The NDA government in the State has failed to live up to the expectations of people in the 100 days and has started diversion politics, says YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Botcha Satyanarayana demanded a CBI inquiry into the Tirupati laddu prasadam controversy. He refuted the claims of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on adulteration of ghee and said that the TDP should refrain from bringing God into politics.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Lawson’s Bay Colony, Mr. Satyanarayana said that it is very unfortunate to see a Chief Minister spreading false allegations. He said that instead of spreading baseless rumours, Mr. Naidu should order an inquiry and speak facts. The YSRCP MLC also said that in general the TTD refuses to accept any ingredient that is found to be of low quality and such mistakes cannot be made.

The former Minister said that the NDA government in the State has failed to live up to the expectations in the 100 days and has started diversion politics. Unable to tell what they have done in the 100-days, Mr. Naidu is spreading false allegations against the former government, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged. He also questioned about the status of ‘Super Six’ promises made by the State Government.

