YSRCP members seek action against TDP supporters defaming Jagan on social media

Members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from the district have submitted a representation to the city police seeking action against several TDP supporters, who have been allegedly defaming YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the social media, here on Saturday.

Later, addressing the media, YSRCP leader G. Amarnath expressed displeasure on the police reception. “It seems like the police are working to impress the NDA leaders. After submitting the representation, the police personnel did not even put a stamp on it,” he alleged.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that the NDA government is started arresting YSRCP supporters and social media activists after Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan raised voice against failure of government in protecting law & order. He alleged that the State Government is trying to divert the attention of the people from Mr. Pawan’s statements. So far, the police have arrested three activists from Visakhapatnam city alone, Mr. Amarnath said.

The former Minister alleged that the government is targeting the YSRCP activists who are questioning the NDA government for its failure. However, when the TDP and JSP supporters are posting defamatory posts against the YSRCP leaders including Mr. Jagan, no action is being taken.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that the present government is in such a bad condition that it is not able to bring the full budget. In the last six months, the government has failed in governance, controlling law & order and protecting women, he said.

He said that the YSRCP will stand by their supporters and added that the party will also fight the issue legally.

MLC and YSRCP Mahila wing president Varudu Kalyani and others were present.

