YSRCP Mahila Wing president criticises Andhra Pradesh government for failing to arrest suspect in minor girl’s murder case in Anakapalli district

YSR Congress Party Mahila Wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani has criticised the State Government for failing to nab the suspect in the murder case of 13-year-old Darshini at Koppugondupalem village in Rambilli mandal in the Anakapalli district even after five days. She said that though being her neighbouring constituency, Home Minister V. Anitha has not met the victim’s family so far and extended any support.

Ms. Kalyani, along with Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad chairperson J. Subhadra, met the family members of Darshini at Koppugondupalem in the district on Wednesday.

Later speaking to the media, Ms. Kalyani alleged that the State government, which has changed the names of Disha police stations, failed to take any steps for women’s safety.

The YSRCP leader alleged that since the last few days, several incidents were reported in Anakapalli district, especially at Kotlavuratla where a couple of women were beaten by men. However, the Home Minister failed to take any action against those responsible. Ms. Kalyani demanded payment of ₹20 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation.

On July 6, one B. Suresh (26) of Anakapalli town had allegedly murdered 13-year-old class IX girl Darshini in her house with a knife and fled from the spot. Rambilli police have registered a case and found that Suresh was arrested by the police during April this year on the charge of harassing Darshini. During June-end, he was released on bail.

The police have formed 12 special teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police K Satyanarayana to nab Sureh. The Anakapalli police have also announced ₹50,000 cash reward to those who provide information on the whereabouts of Suresh.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders said that the Home Minister on the second day of the murder had asked to police to solve the case immediately. Ms. Anitha assured to take the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister for extending all possible help to the family, they said.