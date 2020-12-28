YSRCP leaders up the ante against Velagapudi

Land occupied by the TDP MLA at Rushikonda has been recovered, says Gudivada Amarnath

The Shirdi Sai Baba temple in East Point Colony witnessed a huge rush for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with the YSRCP leaders gathering there in response to the challenge given by TDP leader and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy had alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Babu had grabbed lands in the city. The latter offered to take an oath at the temple and quit politics, if the YSRCP leader could prove his allegations. He also sought that Mr. Reddy should take an oath and quit his MP post, if he was proved wrong.

In response, Mr. Reddy wondered as to how the TDP leader, who had grabbed lands but was also one of the accused in the murder of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao, could take an oath at the temple. Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, YSRCP city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas and other leaders went in a procession from Park Hotel Junction on the Beach Road to the temple on Sunday and waited for the arrival of the TDP MLA, but the latter failed to turn up.

SIT report

“The TDP MLA had grabbed land in the city and now, he is making wild allegations against Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy. The land occupied by the MLA at Rushikonda was recovered by the officials,” said Mr. Amarnath.

He also alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Babu had fled Vijayawada after the murder of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao and taken shelter in Visakhapatnam.

“The TDP MLA had challenged us only to sidetrack the house site distribution programme of the YSRCP government. After the YSRCP came to power, 171 acres of lands valued at ₹2,000 crore that was encroached by TDP leaders have been recovered by the officials. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the land scams will reveal more details of land grabbing by the TDP leaders,” said Mr. Amarnath

YSRCP East Constituency in-charge Akramani Nirmala went in a procession to the temple on Saturday, accepting the TDP MLA’ s challenge.

The TDP MLA said that he had challenged Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, not other YSRCP leaders. Hence, there was no need for him to take the oath at the temple. He declined to comment on the allegations made against him by the YSRCP leaders, when the media persons sought his views.