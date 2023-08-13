YSRCP leaders unable to digest response to Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra in Visakhapatnam, says Jana Sena Party

August 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders from Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are unable to digest the fact that the JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ is receiving huge response in Visakhapatnam. The JSP leaders said that unable to answer the questions being posed by Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who is exposing the irregularities in Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP leaders are resorting to personal and verbal abuses against him.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, former MLA and JSP leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu warned Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana that the JSP members would not tolerate if he makes derogatory statements against Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Mr. Ramesh Babu felt that Visakhapatnam was very unfortunate to have Mr. Satyanarayana as its MP, who he alleged was indulging in land grabbing activities on a large-scale.

“Mr Satyanarayana is challenging Mr. Pawan Kalyan to contest and win against him. But he is unable to understand that he would lose very badly if he contests again as MP. People from this region are ready to bid adieu to him, if he contests. He would lose at least by 1 lakh votes, if he takes part in the election,” Mr. Ramesh Babu said.

Corporator of Ward 22 (JSP) P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that Mr. Satyanarayana has illegally earned about ₹25,000 crore by allegedly encroaching parks, Christian lands, burial grounds and government lands. He said that Mr. Satyanarayana does not have the stature to talk about Mr. Pawan Kalyan. He said that Mr. Gudivada Amarnath was worried ever since JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan has announced that he would inspect Visannapeta lands in Anakapalli district.

JSP Chodavaram (in-charge) B.V.S.N. Raju challenged the MP to show valid documents of his constructions at Siripuram and Kurmannapalem. He said that Mr. Amarnath has become a Minister from Anakapalli district using his father’s legacy. In the last two years, he has not even visited any constituency in Anakapalli district or discussed public issues with any local leaders. He alleged that Mr. Amarnath knew only a few things – photo shoots, reading script from Tadepalli office and encroaching lands.