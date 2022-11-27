YSRCP leaders trying to grab prime land belonging to Andhra University and Forest Department in Visakhapatnam, alleges JSP corporator

November 27, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporator of Ward 22 from Jana Sena Party (JSP) P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that after trying to grab lands belonging to the Christian minority community, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were now trying to grab prime land belonging to Andhra University and Forest Department, worth ₹350 crore, in the heart of the city.

Addressing a press conference at the Visakha Public Library here on Sunday, Mr. Murthy said that about 3.62 acres of land belonging to AU and the Forest Department in between III Town Police Station and Siripuram was under threat of encroachment. He alleged that senior YSRCP leader from YSR Kadapa district was involved in the scam. He also alleged that some persons have recently conducted a survey of the land and the YSRCP leaders were trying to grab the land. They may also come up with some fabricated documents to show it as a private land, he alleged.

The JSP leader also demanded that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu hold a press conference and come out with the facts over the irregularities in Christian Minority land scam. He alleged that the Commissioner was protecting people who were involved in encroachments.