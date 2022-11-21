YSRCP leaders trying to grab Daspalla lands in Visakhapatnam, alleges Jana Sena Party corporator

November 21, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are preparing the ground for grabbing of Daspalla lands, valued at about ₹3,000 crore in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector at the ‘Spandana’ programme on Monday, Mr. Murthy Yadav alleged that in the name of making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital, the YSRCP leaders were grabbing lands in Rushikonda and Daspalla. He alleged that there was 60 acres of land in Survey nos. 1196, 1197, 1027 and 1028 of Daspalla Layout. He sought that these lands should be continued in the 22-A list to prevent transactions on those lands.

Of the 60 acres, 40 acres were acquired by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) and Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and 5 acres was utilised by the government for various purposes. The remaining 15 acres was in dispute.

On the implementation of the Estate Abolition Act, the then Assistant Settlement Officer had issued ‘ground rent patta’ for the Daspalla land. On an appeal filed by the Tahsildar Survey and Settlement Court in 1981, the ground rent patta was cancelled and it was declared that the lands belong to the government.

In 2001, the Survey Department placed the Daspalla lands in 22-A and issued G.O. no. 657. He said that several unscrupulous people were trying to grab the lands for the past several years. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were supporting such attempts by land grabbers. A company was floated overnight and a development agreement was made with it. Agreement was made to construct 15-storeyed residential complexes in 76,000 square feet, in an extent of 16 acres. It was decided to take TDRs, if necessary for the construction.

Mr. Yadav said that Visakhapatnam was declared as the Executive capital as part of the 3-capital plan on December 19, 2019. Within 17 days of the announcement, the company was floated and agreement was made, which indicates ‘insider trading’.

Attempts to get registrations done on these lands were rejected by the Sub-Registrar Office in the past. He alleged that attempts were being made to get the lands removed from the 22-A list and the registrations approved. He sought action against those attempting to grab the lands.

JSP PAC Member Kona Tata Rao, North Constituency in-charge Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, Chodavaram in charge P.V.S.N. Raju and Corporator Vasantha Lakshmi were among those who were present.