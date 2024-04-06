YSRCP leaders started a non-local drama in election, allege TDP corporators

April 06, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate from the alliance parties TDP-JSP-BJP M. Sribharat conducted a meeting with all the TDP corporators and ward members here on Saturday.

The meeting was organised under the leadership of TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao. During the meeting, the TDP corporators alleged that the YSRCP corporators have been violating all norms during the council meetings and are approving agendas without the consent of the council. The TDP corporators alleged that YSRCP leaders have started a non-local drama in this election and are creating disputes between people from various regions and communities.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Sribharat expressed his complete support to the corporators if the TDP comes to power. He said that he has come to know about the corrupt activities of the YSRCP corporators and the floor leaders, which should be strictly condemned. He said that the TDP would always provide a helpng hand those who work hard for the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.