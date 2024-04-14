YSRCP leaders stage protests in Visakhapatnam condemning the attack on Jagan

April 14, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from Visakhapatnam staged sit-ins, formed human chains and took out rallies condemning the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, here on Sunday. They alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were behind the attack and demanded strict action against the culprits. Several MLAs and political representatives offered special prayers at temples, mosques and churches for speedy recovery of their party chief.

Lok Sabha candidate from Visakhapatnam Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi offered special prayers at various temples and churches for recovery of Mr. Jagan. Later, speaking to the media, Ms Jhansi alleged that the TDP was unable to see the overwhelming response being evoked by the bus yatra of Mr. Jagan. She said that in a democracy, such attacks should be condemned. She said that the TDP leaders were despondent as they were going to lose the coming elections.

IT Minister and Gajuwaka MLA candidate Gudivada Amarnath along with the supporters of the YSRCP staged a sit-in at Gajuwaka wearing black bands condemning the attack. He said that TDP should stop such faction politics. Mr. Naidu should stop thinking that such attacks will deter the YSRCP president from conducting roadshows, Mr. Amarnath said.

MLA Candidate from Visakhapatnam West constituency Adari Anand along with his supporters and the YSRCP cadre formed a human chain at NAD Junction here on Sunday. Visakhapatnam MP & MLA candidate from East Constituency M.V.V. Satyanarayana staged a protest at Isukathota condemning the attack.

North MLA candidate K.K. Raju offered special prayers at various temples and then staged protests with black bands.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and YSRCP city president Kola Guruvulu staged a protest at the party office in Yendada.

Speaking to the media, Rajya Sabha member YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy alleged that TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had masterminded the attack on Mr. Jagan during 2018 and has now once again resorted to such attacks. He alleged that the TDP was unable to digest the overwhelming response being evoked by Mr. Jagan’s bus yatras and Siddham meetings. He also demanded action from the Election Commission of India and the police on the culprits involved in the incident.