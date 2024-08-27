YSRCP leaders protest against removal of YSR statue at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam

The removal of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue at Narasimha Nagar in Akkayyapalem has stirred up a row in the city.

Members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that the NDA government is deliberately targeting the statues of the former CM.

On Tuesday, Deputy Mayors J. Sridhar and K. Satish along with the YSRCP floor leader of the GVMC, B. Srinivasa Rao and others staged a protest against the NDA government at Akkayyapalem.

However, in a release on Tuesday evening, GVMC commissioner P. Sampath Kumar said that the statue was constructed violating the norms, following which the statue was removed by the town planning wing on Monday.