YSRCP leaders planning to grab lands in Visakhapatnam district, alleges TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 September 2021 19:22 IST

‘They have the backing of Vijaya Sai’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Pasarla Prasad has alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders are planning to grab lands in the city and the district in the name of making Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital of the State. He was referring to the recent statements of Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that he has no interest of acquiring lands in the city.

Mr. Prasad alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai was behind many land scams being committed by the YSRCP leaders in the Visakhapatnam district. He alleged that a ruling party MLA had tried to acquire land valued at ₹100 crore for ₹20 crore at Kommadi, with forged documents. He also alleged that the revenue officials were trying to shield him.

The TDP leader alleged that the usual method employed to grab land was to involve it in some litigation and exert pressure on the owner to sell it at a throwaway price.

Mr. Prasad alleged that Yelamanchili MLA Kannababu Raju had grabbed 750 square yards of land at Seethammadhara in the city during the Congress rule.