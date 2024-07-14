YSRCP leaders ‘involved’ in Vizag land scam will be brought to book, says Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders of being involved in land scams, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that all the culprits will be brought to book and justice will be ensured to the victims of the irregularities.

“The government will prepare a list of the YSRCP leaders including former MLAs, former Ministers and in-charges who were involved in land scams reported from Visakhapatnam and created troubles for people. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam, gave strict instructions to initiate action against the culprits and to help out the victims,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media at his residence, here, on July 14 (Sunday).

The former Minister also alleged the involvement of some government officials in the land irregularities. “Located between the upcoming Bhogapuram airport and Visakhapatnam city, Bheemunipatnam has witnessed many land scams during the tenure of the YSRCP. An inquiry will be conducted into all the irregularities,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao released a brochure on the welfare campaigns undertaken by the NDA government in its first 30 days of governance. “As promised, the NDA government has announced mega DSC, increased social security pensions, scrapped the A.P. Land Titling Act and is supplying sand free of cost,” he said.

The TDP senior leader alleged that the YSRCP was unleashing false propaganda against one of the Super Six scheme – ‘Thalli Ki Vandanam’ programme— by circulating a fake G.O. on the social media.

During the TDP’s tenure between 2014 and 2019, he said 98% of the land acquisition for the Bhogapuram airport project was completed. “However, the YSRCP, after coming to power, neglected the project. He said the Chief Minister recently inspected the airport project site and the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and given targets for the completion of projects.

The MLA said that the government was giving top priority to resolving the Panchagramala issue. “All pending infrastructure projects undertaken in Visakhapatnam will be back on track. The Bhogapuram–Visakhapatnam road will be laid. Changes will be made to the Bhogapuram-Visakhapatnam Masterplan as the previous government had designed it only to favour the YSRCP leaders,” he added.

