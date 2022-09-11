YSRCP leaders grabbaed Daspalla lands in Visakhapatnam after deleting them from the 22-A list, alleges TDP

‘Details of those lands be kept in the public domain’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Visakhapatnam parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that it has come to the party’s notice that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have grabbed Daspalla lands, after deleting them from Section 22- A list. The State government has incorporated the Section 22-A prohibiting the sale and registration of the land notified as barren, assigned, poramboke and government land. He demanded that the details of those lands be kept in the public domain.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that lands, valued at ₹10,000 crore in Daspalla Hill, were deleted from Section 22-A. The YSRCP leaders had alleged that 30% of those lands belong to the ‘benamis’ of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Countering the allegations, the TDP leader alleged that they belong to YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s men. He alleged while an IRS officer and a textile merchant were in possession of lands there, a poor man, who has a hut there, was evicted.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that constructions were being done on the Daspalla land and wondered, who had given permission for construction on those lands. He challenged the YSR Congress Party government to make public, the names of the benamis, who own land in Daspalla Hills. He alleged that the YSRCP government had harassed the TDP leaders, even after all approvals were obtained for the TDP office at Ramnagar.

He said that the land in Survey no. 22 at Gajuwaka, was placed in the 22-A list. He alleged that while the government was not implementing the orders of the court on Rushikonda lands, it was in a haste to implement the court orders on Daspalla lands and wondered what was the reason behind it. He said that the TDP would lodge a complaint with the Governor, CBI and the District Collector.

He also sought to know why the BJP government was not acting against the YSR Congress Party leaders in Andhra Pradesh, while it had put Sasikala behind bars. He demanded that the BJP leaders talk on the lands, belonging to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Gangavaram Port and ESI. Reacting to the allegations of Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked him to show proof that the YSRCP and TDP had joined hands. He alleged that the delay in the investigation into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy was due to the YSRCP getting the support of the BJP.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district general secretary Pasarla Prasad, State general secretary Md. Nazeer, State secretary Lodagala Krishna, party leaders Valisetty Tataji, S. Anantha Lakshmi, Villa Rammohan Kumar and Thammina Vijay Kumar were among those who were present.