Visakhapatnam

YSRCP leaders fete Minister on completion of one year in office

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao being felicitated by YSR Congress Party leaders for completing one year as a Cabinet member in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao being felicitated by YSR Congress Party leaders for completing one year as a Cabinet member in Visakhapatnam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Arranged

‘Muttamsetti striving for the development of city’

Several leaders of the YSR Congress Party felicitated Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday for completing one year in office as a member of the State Cabinet.

At a meeting conducted by party city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas here, the leaders praised Mr. Rao for trying relentlessly for the development of Visakhapatnam.

A cake was cut and the Minister was felicitated with a huge garland. Later, the Minister distributed clothes to the auto drivers of 21st ward, senior citizens and orphans in the Visakhapatnam North constituency and saris to women of the South constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was spreading lies on social media.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was earned the distinction of being among the top five CMs in the country and predicted that he would reach the top very soon.

Among others, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy, Adeep Raj, U.V.R. Raju (Kanna Babu), Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh, K. Bhagya Lakshmi and former MLAs Malla Vijaya Prasad and T. Vijay Kumar were present.

