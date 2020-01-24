YSRCP leaders demand resignation of TDP MLAs

The YSRCP leaders continued their protests over the Legislative Council referring the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill-2020 and the CRDA Repeal Bill to the select committee for perusal, here on Thursday.

The party leaders accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of influencing Legislative Council Chairman M.A. Shariff to use his discretionary power.

A large number of YSRCP activists led by A. Vijaya Nirmala took out a torch rally.

Raising slogans against the TDP MLAs from the city, Ms Vijaya Nirmala demanded the latter resigned from their post immediately.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, along with the YSRCP women activists burnt the effigy of Mr. Naidu at Maddilapalem Junction. They described Mr. Naidu as “Uttarandhra Drohi” (betrayer of North Andhra).

The YSRCP activists staged a demonstration at Andhra University out-gate. They displayed posters of Mr. Naidu, TDP MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, V. Ramakrishna Babu, P.V.G.R. Naidu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, alleging that they were against the development of the North Andhra region.

‘Voters cheated’

“It is unfortunate that the TDP MLAs are betraying the people who voted for them,” said Mr. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas.

YSRC party leaders and workers have been protesting at various places in the district from Wednesday night after the Legislative Council referred the Bills to the select committee.