YSRCP leaders burn effigy of Naidu

YSRCP activists and leaders staged dharnas and burnt the effigy of Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday late evening.

The protesters took to the streets after the Legislative Council referred the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill-2020 and the CRDA Repeal Bill to the select committee for perusal.

Both the Bills were passed in Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, but the TDP invoked the Rule 71 and moved a motion in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. After a debate and day-long hectic activity, the Chairman of the Legislative Council referred the Bills to the select committee.

“This clearly indicates that Mr. Naidu does not want development for Visakhapatnam and the North Andhra region,” said YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajeev Gandhi. K.K. Raju condemned the stand of the former Chief Minister on the three capitals issue and the way he conducted himself in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

“It is the right of the people of Visakhapatnam to get the Executive capital,” he said during a protest at Gurudwara Junction.

‘A black day for A.P.’

Rulling party leader Koyya Prasad Reddy dubbed it as a ‘black day’ for Andhra Pradesh, especially for Visakhapatnam and the North Andhra region.

The YSRCP activists burnt tyres at Kancharapalem and Urvasi Junction to register their protest.